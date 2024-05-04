Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,150 ($77.25) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.57) to GBX 5,100 ($64.06) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($85.42) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,603.13 ($57.82).

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,704 ($71.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,950.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,552.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,226.93. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,437 ($55.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,144 ($77.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,739.73%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

