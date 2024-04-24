International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.7% After Earnings Beat

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $184.16 and last traded at $183.41. 1,449,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,728,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.19.

The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.88.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

