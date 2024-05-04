QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,043,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.59. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

