TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,450 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,756,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457,197. The stock has a market cap of $447.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

