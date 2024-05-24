DORVAL Corp Makes New $8.17 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DORVAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.9% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,675,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,545,000 after acquiring an additional 358,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 7,511,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,685. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.