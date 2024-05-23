The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.89. 3,406,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $323.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

