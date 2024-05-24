Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 83,059 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $222,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 53,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 690,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $179,809,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 370,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $96,409,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.23. 6,108,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.46. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

