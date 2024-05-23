Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $45.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,467 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

PFE stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 26,755,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,397,965. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

