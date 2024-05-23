Citizens & Northern Corp Has $2.30 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.79. 1,859,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,544. The company has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $125.01 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

