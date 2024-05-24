FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.19. 3,952,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,530. The firm has a market cap of $501.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.