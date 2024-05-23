Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 60,250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,250 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,467 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 71,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 30,986,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,436,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

