FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 38 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.
NYSE:LLY traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $807.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,684. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $820.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $763.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $767.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
