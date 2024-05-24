Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $460.58 and last traded at $456.41. Approximately 15,618,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 43,420,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.71.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.84.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.