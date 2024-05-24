Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $460.58 and last traded at $456.41. Approximately 15,618,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 43,420,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.71.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.84.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

