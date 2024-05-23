Commerce Bank Buys 2,285 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $527.86. 2,010,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $535.74. The company has a market capitalization of $455.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.