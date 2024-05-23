Commerce Bank Buys 2,285 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.
IVV stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $527.86. 2,010,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $535.74. The company has a market capitalization of $455.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
