AJOVista LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.63. 2,372,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $204.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

