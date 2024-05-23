Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 289,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $471.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

