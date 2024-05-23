InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,807. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

