Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $119.91. The stock had a trading volume of 202,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,538. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

