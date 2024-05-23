Financial Advisors Network Inc. Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,382 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock worth $2,047,453. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

F5 Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.91. The company had a trading volume of 126,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,496. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.91. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.07 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

