1,954 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Motco raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.85. 7,452,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,560 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

