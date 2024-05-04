Baxter Bros Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,643,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,593,000 after buying an additional 117,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 405,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,048,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,112,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

