Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,265 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,021,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

