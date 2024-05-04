goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$196.44.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$181.60 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$184.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$152.69. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

