CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after buying an additional 1,240,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,970,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

