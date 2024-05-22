Keystone Financial Group Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94,637 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 114,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 171,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.