Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 278,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,966. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

