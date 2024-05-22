Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after buying an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,614,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. 62,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

