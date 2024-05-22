Keystone Financial Group Sells 6,290 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.62% of Airgain worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AIRG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. 736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIRG

About Airgain

(Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.