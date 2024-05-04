Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $89.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

