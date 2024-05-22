iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Decreased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,936 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $51,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 520,359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,537,000 after purchasing an additional 813,200 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.99. 311,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,373. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

