Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

JPM opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average of $177.38. The stock has a market cap of $573.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

