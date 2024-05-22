Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $65.57 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,363 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Unilever worth $65,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 205,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,026. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

