Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 341,878 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,878 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $52,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,685,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.36. 91,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $303.82.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

