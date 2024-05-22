Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $53,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.88. The stock had a trading volume of 322,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $408.43. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

