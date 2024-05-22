Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,498 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 7.14% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $56,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

