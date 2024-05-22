Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $58.99 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 675.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,238 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $58,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.95. 40,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

