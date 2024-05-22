LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 526,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

