Balentine LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 549,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

