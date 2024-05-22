Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,884 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $63,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,042,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after acquiring an additional 524,331 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

