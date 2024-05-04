DA Davidson Increases Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $125.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.25.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $109.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

