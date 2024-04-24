Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Up 4.6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.66. 2,995,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,080,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

GERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Geron during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

