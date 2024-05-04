Concord Wealth Partners Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IUSB opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.