Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,496.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 12.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 103.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,563,000 after acquiring an additional 129,621 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 106.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $453.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,239,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,564,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.84. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $329.56 and a 1-year high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

