Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,152,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

