Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $38.64. 8,948,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,508,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

