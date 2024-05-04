Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

