BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

