Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

