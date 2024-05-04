Dayforce’s (DAY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:DAY opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

