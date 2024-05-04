Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $105,950.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

